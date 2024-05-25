Imad, Rizwan being ‘considered’ for vice-captaincy role

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering to appoint either all-rounder Imad Wasim or wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan as vice-captain, ARY News reported.

The selection committee sources turned down the ‘rumors’ of appointing fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the role. “Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been approached and asked to take the role as a vice-captain,” the sources added.

They said that Muhammad Rizwan and Imad Wasim are top contenders for the slot but no final decision has been made so far. The sources privy to the development said that the selection committee will make the final decision in consultation with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

It should be noted here that Babar Azam has been made the white-ball captain ahead of the New Zealand series in April but the vice-captain’s slot remained vacant.

Pakistan are currently facing England in a 4-match T20 series between Pakistan as the second encounter is underway at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The first match of the series was washed out as the next matches are scheduled for May 28th in Cardiff and May 30th in Oval.

Earlier on Friday, the PCB nveiled its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with no reserves.

The T20 World Cup 2024, hosted by USA and the Caribbean, will begin on June 1. Pakistan’s first match is on June 6, against United States at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

6 June – vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

9 June – vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

11 June – vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

16 June – vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan has been seeded A2 in the first round and if they qualify for the second round, then their Super Eight matches will be as follows:

19 June – vs D1, Antigua

21 June – vs C2, Barbados

23 June – vs B1, Barbados