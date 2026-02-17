Imad Wasim announces second marriage

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his second marriage on social media.

The cricketer posted a lengthy note shared to his Instagram page in which he said “I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,”

Imad continued “I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret. My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse.”

Imad Wasim said that “with the grace of Allah and the guidance of my parents”, he had married a woman named Nyla.

Furthermore he stated “This step was taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect. Nyla has brought calm, dignity and strength into my life, and I stand by this decision with complete conviction,”

Regarding his children he said “Above anything else, my commitment remains to my children. Fatherhood is not defined only by provision, but by presence, love, and guidance. Despite giving my utmost, I am still unable to see them. My only wish is to be actively and meaningfully involved in their lives, for their well-being and future.

“I move forward with accountability for my past, respect for everyone involved, and hope for healing, understanding and peace.”

He ended his note with a request that his personal life be treated with “dignity and privacy”. “Not everything need to be debated publicly, and not every chapter needs commentary. Sometimes, the most meaningful way forward is with compassion, restraint and respect for boundaries.”

His announcement comes after he told his followers he had filed for divorce at the end of December.