Imad Wasim confirms he has parted ways with his wife

LAHORE: Former Pakistan international cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his separation from his wife, saying the decision was taken after long consideration due to unresolved differences, ARY News reported.

In a statement shared on social media, Imad Wasim said that despite efforts, many differences over the past few years could not be resolved, leading both sides to part ways.

He requested the public and media to respect the family’s privacy during this period and appealed that old photographs should not be used or circulated.

Imad Wasim also warned that he would pursue legal action against those spreading negativity or commenting maliciously on personal matters.

The all-rounder stressed that he remains the father of his children and will continue to take full responsibility for their care and upbringing.

Imad Wasim tied the knot with London-based Sannia Ashfaq in August of 2019.

Imad Wasim Announces Retirement

On December 13, 2024, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket and is looking forward to continuing his journey in domestic and franchise cricket.

The all-rounder announced X (formerly Twitter), saying that he has decided after much thought.

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Imad Wasim wrote on X.

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.”

The post read, “While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways.”