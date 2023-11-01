Imad Wasim speaks on Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad selection

Prolific all-rounder Imad Wasim opened up on Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

It is pertinent to mention that fans were calling for his inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad for his impressive performances in the Caribbean Premier League 2023.

He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 313 runs from 11 matches with two half-centuries. The left-arm spinner bagged 14 wickets as well.

However, he was not considered for selection.

Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq – after announcing the squad – had said that Imad Wasim along with pacer Mohammad Amir, and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed would only be included in the team if they perform in domestic.

Imad Wasim, on a private channel’s show, gave his views about the Pakistan team for the World Cup 2023. He said it consists mainly of T20 players.

The prolific all-rounder added that there is a communication gap between players, coaches and the management.

Imad Wasim said it is detrimental to the country’s cricketing affairs, adding that the situation should be straightforward.

Moreover, he lamented on lack of a forum where players could raise their grievances over snubs from the national team despite performing well in the domestic circuits.

Imad Wasim said this makes players make statements on different platforms and it gets them into trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

