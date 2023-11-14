Imad Wasim should lead Pakistan’s T20I side: Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir made news again by recommending players for captaincy after the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Babar Azam’s leadership skills and performances have been questioned since his team’s elimination from Asia Cup 2023. The intensity of the criticisms increased after Green Shirts got eliminated from the group stages of the ongoing 50-over tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has failed to advance past the round-robin stage in three consecutive 50-over World Cups.

Former cricketers, experts and fans have asked the prolific batter to resign as captain and shine as an individual player instead.

Mohammad Amir, who represents Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, believes that Pakistan should have different captains for Test, ODI and T20I. The left-arm pacer, on a private channel’s show, pitched names for captaincy.

During the show, an audience member asked who should lead Pakistan if Babar Azam was relieved from his leadership position.

He said his Karachi Kings teammate and all-rounder Imad Wasim could the perfect choice for leading Pakistan in the shortest format as Green Shirts have to play just Test and 20-over matches before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

As Test captaincy was concerned, the fast bowler recommended former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed name for the position as the latter could play a pivotal role in grooming young players.

Moreover, he thinks batter Shan Masood is the perfect candidate to lead the side in ODIs.

