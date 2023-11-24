24.9 C
Imam-e-Kaaba’s visit is a matter of honour for Pakistanis: COAS

TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: His Excellency Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid, Imam-e-Kaaba called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters today, ARY News quoted ISPR.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. COAS General Syed Asim Munir welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that the visit by H.E. Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

He further mentioned that Muslims from all across the world have boundless reverence for Harmain Shraifain and profound respect for their custodian.

H.E. Imam-e-Kaaba said Islam is a religion of peace & brotherhood and there is no space for misconstrued interpretations of Islam.

The dignitaries condemned the ongoing atrocities in the Gaza conflict and the oppression of the Muslims in IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The army chief remarked that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have strong strategic relations based on exemplary historic religious and cultural ties and unique reverence of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the hearts of the Pakistanis apart from the unanimity of views amongst the two brotherly countries.

At the end, H.E. Imam-e-Kaaba prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Ummah.

