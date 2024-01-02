25.9 C
Imam, Shaheen Afridi dropped as Pakistan announce squad for Sydney Test

SYDNEY: Pakistan on Tuesday unveiled an 11-player squad for the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia, set to start on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The debutant left-handed batsman Saim Ayub will replace Imam-ul-Haq as the opening batter while Sajid Khan has been included in the squad in place of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Meanwhile, Australia on Tuesday named an unchanged line-up for David Warner´s farewell match, which begins tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Australia´s pacers had all recovered well from the second Test in Melbourne four days ago after bagging the three-match series with a close 79-run win.

Pakistan playing XI:

Saim Ayub (Debut), Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamir Jamal.

Australia XI:

Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

