WATCH: Imam-ul-Haq’s old video goes viral after Pakistan’s exit from Champions Trophy 2025

An old statement of opening batter Imam-ul-Haq on Pakistan’s leadership has gone viral amid the side’s dismal Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

The left-handed batter was brought back in the side to replace Fakhar Zaman just ahead of the high-intensity IND vs PAK game on February 23 in Dubai.

Imam-ul-Haq managed to score just 10 runs off 26 balls before being run out in the game.

Following Pakistan’s elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025, an old video of the Pakistan batter has resurfaced where he is discussing the leadership in the Pakistan cricket team.

The video, recorded months before the tournament, shows the host asking Imam-ul-Haq about the leader in the Pakistan dressing room.

Following a big laugh, the left-handed batter said that everyone in the team was fighting among themselves.

“Who shall I name as a leader? Sare ladh rahe hai aapas mein (Everyone’s fighting among themselves),” the Pakistan batter is heard saying in the viral video.

Moments later, the left-handed batter said that wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan leads in organising different activities within the team.

“For now, I can say Rizzi (Rizwan). He arranges rooms in hotels, gathers everyone for Namaz, spreads white sheets [for prayers]. He also makes WhatsApp groups for Namaz timings,” Imam-ul-Haq added.

It is to be noted here that Mohammad Rizwan failed as captain in his first International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

Despite series victories over Australia and South Africa, Pakistan failed to win the tri-nation series final in the buildup to the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan crashed out of the tournament after they lost their group-stage games to New Zealand and India.

The side remained winless in the tournament as their last group-stage game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.