PCB provides update on Imamul Haq’s injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an update on Imamul Haq , a top-order batsman, who was injured during the third ODI against New Zealand.

“Pakistan team batter Imamul Haq sustained a mild facial injury during batting, caused by an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder. He was immediately attended by the medical team and shifted to Tauranga Hospital for a detailed assessment,” the PCB said in a statement.

It added that a CT scan of his head and face was conducted and reported as normal. Based on clinical evaluation, he has been diagnosed with a mild concussion.

“Imam is feeling better now and remains in stable condition. The specialists at Tauranga Hospital have advised a two-week rest from all sporting activities. He has also been declared fit for air travel. The Pakistan team management and medical panel will continue to monitor his recovery closely”.

New Zealand handed Pakistan a 43-run defeat in the third ODI at Bay Oval to complete a clean sweep in the three-match series.

Pakistan, while chasing a target of 265, were bowled out for 221 in 40 overs, falling well short once again in what has been a disappointing series for the visitors.