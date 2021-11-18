Iman Ali’s latest picture with husband goes viral

Actor and supermodel Iman Ali shared a picture of her with husband Babar Bhatti and it has gone viral on social media.

There are at least 6,000 likes and over 100 comments on the picture.

Iman Ali frequently shares pictures and videos of her with her spouse along with photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

The celebrity tied the knot with Babar Bhatti in a private ceremony in Lahore back in 2019. It was reported that the wedding was a close “friends and family only” affair while the mehndi, nikah and reception ceremonies happened together.

The visuals of the ceremonies made rounds on the photo and video-sharing application.

Iman Ali, who is the daughter of late actor Abid Ali, had carved out a name for herself in modelling before moving on to acting.

She is known for her strong choices of working on projects. The actress will next be seen in ARY Films’ ‘Tich Button‘ alongside Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

