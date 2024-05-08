Pakistan’s biggest Real Estate Group, IMARAT enters the Capital Market with REIT License

IMARAT Group of Companies, a renowned name in Pakistan’s real estate sector, achieved a significant milestone, as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issues Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) license. This announcement comes at a time when the real estate market is navigating through challenging conditions, demonstrating IMARAT’s resilience and strategic vision.

Led by Chairman Shafiq Akbar, IMARAT boasts a portfolio of 15 projects, including partnerships with international hotel chains and upscale apartment complexes. The group has also developed vertical commercial projects like IMARAT Builders Mall and Amazon Mall, further cementing its industry influence.

Chairman Shafiq Akbar expressed his enthusiasm about this new chapter in the company’s growth story: “Receiving the REIT license from SECP is a testament to IMARAT’s strong fundamentals and strategic approach. This REIT will not only allow us to create more value for our investors but also contribute positively to Pakistan’s real estate sector and the broader economy. We are excited about the opportunities this brings and remain focused on delivering value to our stakeholders.”

Mr. Akbar conveyed deep gratitude towards IMARAT’s clients whose trust and support have propelled IMARAT to the forefront of the industry. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the company’s workforce, attributing their relentless efforts to IMARAT’s global success.

Securing the REIT license is expected to offer a structured and transparent investment platform that will attract both domestic and international investors. The regulated framework will enable investors to diversify their portfolios while channeling their investments into Pakistan’s economy more effectively. With the real estate sector evolving and regulatory clarity improving, REITs are set to play a crucial role in the sector’s growth and development.

IMARAT is investing in technology with a property verification system, AI-powered urban planning tools, and software technology parks, showcasing their commitment to innovative and sustainable urban development. Their strategic focus on hospitality, including international hotel projects, enhances the tourism and hospitality sectors, boosting demand for construction materials and technology. The company also plans to expand globally, integrating hospitality and digital technology to strengthen the investment landscape.

By leveraging innovative real estate solutions and technology, IMARAT is well-positioned to benefit from its REIT license, providing accessible investment opportunities while enhancing its influence in the real estate industry.