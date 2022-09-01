IMF agrees to $2.9 bn bailout for bankrupt Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Bankrupt Sri Lanka will receive a conditional $2.9 billion bailout, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, following a bruising economic crisis that saw the island nation’s president chased from the country.

Months of acute food, fuel and medicine shortages, extended blackouts and runaway inflation have plagued the country after it ran out of dollars to finance even the most essential imports.

The country has defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and incensed protesters stormed the home of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July, with the leader subsequently fleeing the island and issuing his resignation from Singapore.

“Sri Lanka has been facing an acute crisis… disproportionately borne by the poor and vulnerable,” the IMF said in a statement after nine days of talks in the capital Colombo.

The IMF board will need to ratify Thursday’s staff agreement, which is conditional on the government striking a deal with creditors to restructure its borrowings.

But the lender’s head of mission, Peter Breuer, said creditors also needed to help Sri Lanka extricate itself from a “deep crisis” and return to servicing its debt.

“It really is in the interest of all creditors to work with Sri Lanka on this front,” Breuer told reporters.

“If creditors are not willing to provide these assurances, that would indeed deepen the crisis in Sri Lanka and would undermine its repayment capacity.”

China — the country’s biggest bilateral lender, accounting for more than 10 percent of borrowings — has so far not publicly shifted from its offer of issuing more loans instead of taking a cut on outstanding loans.

Breuer could not say when the IMF financing would become available, but stressed that Sri Lanka’s needs were “urgent” and must be addressed immediately, with additional support from other lenders.

“Additional financing from multilateral partners will be needed to close financing gaps,” Breuer said.

The IMF’s announcement of a $2.9 billion package, spread over four years, is short of the $3-4 billion sought by Sri Lanka.

The government welcomed the announcement but warned the public that painful economic reforms were still necessary.

