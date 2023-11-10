IMF ‘asks’ Pakistan to implement anti-money laundering laws

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ‘asked’ Pakistan to ensure strict implementation of anti-money laundering laws, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During talks in Islamabad for the next review for delivery of the $700 million loan tranche, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials briefed the IMF regarding anti-money laundering and suspicious bank transactions.

SBP briefed the international lender on Pakistan’s economic performance from July to March while the FBR officials briefed the visiting delegation about tax crimes and also presented a report, the sources said.

IMF staff directed Pakistan to devise a clear policy to detect ‘suspicious transactions’ in tax crimes and asked to pass clauses for strict punishment in the upcoming finance bill.

The delegation was briefed that Pakistan is already awarding strict punishment and blockage of bank accounts for money laundering.

The FBR was urged upon by the IMF mission for strict enforcement to end money laundering.

Earlier it emerged that the International lender has demanded more recovery of income tax from retailers and real estate sectors while increasing income tax recovery on agriculture income.

IMF has urged the federal government and provinces to make joint efforts for taxes recovery. “A fixed tax on retailers can be imposed after December in case of shortfall in tax collection,” sources said.