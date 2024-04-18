IMF chief, finance minister discuss reforms agenda in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss the economic reforms agenda in Pakistan.

The meeting held in Washington discussed economic issues, policy preferences and reforms agenda to uplift Pakistan’s economy.

Matters related to expanding the tax net, privatisation and facilities to the private sector also came under discussion.

The finance minister is currently in the US to discuss new loan programme with the IMF for Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank extended to Pakistan for economic development.