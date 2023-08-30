IMF ‘commends’ FBR’s performance in virtual meeting

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance for collecting tax of Rs538 billion in July 2022-23, ARY News reported, citing sources.

IMF and FBR officials held a virtual meeting to review the economic performance. During the meeting, FBR officials congratulated Amjad Zubair Tawana for resuming charge of FBR chief, sources said.

The International Monetary Fund was told that the FBR collected more tax as compared to the set target in July 2023. “FBR collected Rs538 billion tax in July, which is Rs4 billion more than the set target”, the sources said.

IMF appreciated the performance of the FBR for collecting tax more than the set target.

Read more: Pakistan discusses relief in electricity bills with IMF

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also contacted the International Monetary Fund over proposed relief in electricity bills, sources claimed.

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, has contacted International Monetary Fund resident representative Esther Pérez Ruiz over the matter, sources at finance ministry stated.

The minister discussed relief over electricity bills with the International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry sources said.The monetary fund was briefed about the situation emerged after hike in electricity bills, sources said.

The proposals for providing relief in electricity bills to consumers have been shared with the International Monetary Fund, sources at the ministry stated.