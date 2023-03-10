IMF condition: Power consumers to bear Rs76b additional burden

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has met one more condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and shifted to the additional burden of Rs76 billion on power consumers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government imposed an additional surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit on power consumers and a notification was also issued by the Power Division. The surcharge will be received from the consumers from March to June 2023, whereas, the overall surcharge will be increased up to Rs3.82 per unit.

The power consumers are already being charged 43 paisas in terms of surcharge. The surcharge will also be imposed on K-Electric consumers.

Yesterday, the federal cabinet approved an increase in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers up to Rs4.76 per unit in terms of quarterly adjustment.

The recent power tariff hike was approved in terms of two different quarterly adjustments. In the current fiscal year, Rs3.21 per unit was increased in the first quarter, whereas, Rs1.55 per unit was hiked in the second quarter.

The hike was made to maintain the uniform power tariff across the country. The additional payments will be received from the consumers from March to May 2023.

