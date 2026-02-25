IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan for economic review talks

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Pakistan for economic review talks, sources here said.

The IMF team has arrived for the next review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The IMF team’s stay in Pakistan will be from February 25, 2026, to March 11. The IMF delegation will hold talks with the State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi, sources earlier said.

The Governor State Bank leading his team will hold talks with the IMF officials in the introductory session.

Sources said that the talks are scheduled over foreign exchange reserves, policy rate and banking regulations.

An exclusive session will also be held with the officials of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce.

The IMF team will formally initiate dialogue in Islamabad from March 02.

The talks for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the climate financing review will be held simultaneously to look into the performance of the first six months of the current year, sources said.

The outcome of the talks will be critical for the release of loan tranches under both programs, with the possibility of Pakistan receiving the fourth tranche under the EFF program and the second tranche under the Climate Financing Facility.

Pakistan has so far received 3.30 billion dollars under both programs.