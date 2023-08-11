IMF delegation to visit Pakistan in November

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Pakistan in November to review the economic performance after the continuation of the loan programme, ARY News reported on Friday.
Sources told ARY News that the IMF delegation will visit Pakistan in November to review the economic performance from July to September.
The Fund and the caretaker set-up will hold key dialogues. Sources told ARY News that Pakistan is expected to receive the next tranche of Rs700 million out of the $3 billion loan programme.
Sources added that the IMF is likely to disburse $1.8 billion funds to Pakistan by March 2024. The Fund set condition for Pakistan to complete two economic reviews.
Earlier in the month, the government of Pakistan fulfilled an important condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The National Assembly passed the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill 2023. It was moved by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said this legislation is of immense importance and if enforced and properly implemented, it will make sure that Pakistan does not see the FATF’s grey list again.
Hina Rabbani Khar said the bill envisages the establishment of a National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority. She said the Chairman of the authority will be appointed by the Prime Minister.
She informed that the authority will comprise of the Secretary Finance, the Secretary Foreign Affairs, the Secretary Interior, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Chairman NAB, the DG FIA, the DG Anti-Narcotics Force, the Chairman FBR, the DG Financial Monitoring Unit, the National Coordinator of NACTA and the chief secretaries of the provinces.