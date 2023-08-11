IMF delegation to visit Pakistan in November

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Pakistan in November to review the economic performance after the continuation of the loan programme, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the IMF delegation will visit Pakistan in November to review the economic performance from July to September.

The Fund and the caretaker set-up will hold key dialogues. Sources told ARY News that Pakistan is expected to receive the next tranche of Rs700 million out of the $3 billion loan programme.

Sources added that the IMF is likely to disburse $1.8 billion funds to Pakistan by March 2024. The Fund set condition for Pakistan to complete two economic reviews.

Earlier in the month, the government of Pakistan fulfilled an important condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).