web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 12, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

IMF demands Pakistan to offer equal opportunities to investors

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A fresh demand from the IMF could dissuade the Chinese investments in Pakistan, a US news journal said in its report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to stop setting up any industrial zone that offers incentives for investment and subsidy, Bloomberg said.

The global lender’s this demand could hurt bringing Chinese industries to Pakistan, as the government could not offer concessions and subsidies to the investors.

The IMF has demanded the Pakistan authorities to offer an equally conducive environment to all investors.

Pakistan has announced around nine special economic zones in the country in joint collaboration with China. Pakistan intends to install more than hundred industries in the country with Chinese investors after a bailout agreement with the IMF, Bloomberg said in its report.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.