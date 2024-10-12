IMF demands Pakistan to offer equal opportunities to investors

ISLAMABAD: A fresh demand from the IMF could dissuade the Chinese investments in Pakistan, a US news journal said in its report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to stop setting up any industrial zone that offers incentives for investment and subsidy, Bloomberg said.

The global lender’s this demand could hurt bringing Chinese industries to Pakistan, as the government could not offer concessions and subsidies to the investors.

The IMF has demanded the Pakistan authorities to offer an equally conducive environment to all investors.

Pakistan has announced around nine special economic zones in the country in joint collaboration with China. Pakistan intends to install more than hundred industries in the country with Chinese investors after a bailout agreement with the IMF, Bloomberg said in its report.