IMF ‘flags political interference’ in Pakistan’s civil service appointments

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns over political interference in civil service appointments in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted systemic flaws in Pakistan’s governance structure during a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The IMF expressed reservations about widespread corruption risks, citing weak institutional accountability and fragmented decision-making processes, sources said.

The Fund further said that political meddling in appointments undermines the credibility and efficiency of the civil service.

In response, Finance Minister Aurangzeb assured the IMF chief of Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms under the ongoing reform program.

Following extensive consultations, the IMF has issued a set of key recommendations focused on strengthening anti-corruption measures.

Notably, the Fund has linked public procurement processes and departmental performance to enhanced structural accountability.

During his visit to Washington, the Finance Minister also held meetings with institutional investors and the World Bank’s Vice President for South Asia.

Earlier, Aurangzeb called for greater financial and technical support among developing countries to navigate global economic challenges effectively.

He was delivering statement in the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in Washington on Tuesday, on the sidelines of 2025 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.

The Minister highlighted the macroeconomic stability achieved by Pakistan, due to resilience of banking system and government’s ongoing structural reforms.