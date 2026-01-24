IMF MD praises PM Shehbaz for leading Pakistan’s economic reforms

Davos: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has praised the economic reforms undertaken by the Pakistani government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Georgieva said she has the “utmost respect” for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The Prime Minister is serious about positive change and development in Pakistan. When Shehbaz Sharif sets out to do something, he completes it,” she remarked.

She said they have met several times to review progress on previously agreed goals and to discuss new development objectives. “I highly appreciate the seriousness of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet regarding Pakistan’s development and the implementation of a difficult reform agenda for the country’s betterment,” she added.

Georgieva noted that the IMF has been working constructively with Pakistan for a long time and that the current government is implementing reforms with commitment.

“The government’s actions are starting to bear fruit,” she said, adding that for the first time, clear budgetary discipline has been observed, with resources being directed toward positive changes in people’s lives.