IMF mission to ‘begin’ governance review in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts are set to begin assessment of Pakistan’s governance and anti-graft measures in various departments today (Monday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, IMF experts will begin reviewing the performance of various departments of Pakistan government, starting today.

The preparation of this Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment Report is a key target of the ongoing loan program between the IMF and Pakistan.

The IMF delegation will assist Pakistan in matters related to governance and will engage with 30 departments to enhance their performance, sources from the Ministry of Finance stated.

The IMF team will also hold meetings with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Additionally, they will meet with the Planning Commission and Privatization Commission officials.

Meetings will also be held with the Auditor General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) authorities, sources confirmed.

Furthermore, the IMF mission will evaluate the competition in Pakistan’s banking, construction, and sugar sectors.

This visit is a follow-up on governance-related issues, according to sources from the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, the IMF praised Pakistan’s efforts on governance, after its mission visited from February 6 to 14, 2025, to initiate work for the diagnostic assessment of governance and corruption.