IMF next review of Pakistan's EFF, climate financing expected in March

ISLAMABAD: Next review talks between Pakistan, and the International Monetary Fund has been expected in March 2026, sources said.

The dialogue will be held simultaneously for the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), sources said.

In talks the performance of the first six months of the current fiscal year will be reviewed and the international lender will release instalments of both programmes after success of the talks.

The dialogue will cover the third review of the extended fund facility and second review of the climate financing programme, sources said.

Pakistan will receive the fourth tranche of the EFF and 2nd installment of the climate financing programme after successful dialogue.

The board recently approved the release of $1 billion under Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and $200 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), taking total disbursements under both programs so far to about $3.3 billion.

Pakistan has been in $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) of the IMF.