IMF officials will visit Pakistan to assess flood losses: sources

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Pakistan to review the impact of flood over the economy of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A team of IMF officials will also view losses in the flood-hit areas of the country, the sources at the Ministry of Finance said.

The IMF will collect data with regard to the problems faced by the flood victims, their needs and look over the issues pertaining to the employment of the flood affected people, according to sources.

The delegation will get recommendations to assist the flood victims and will compile a report about the losses inflicted by the unprecedented flooding in Pakistan, sources said.

“Pakistan will likely get more relief in the light of the delegation’s report,” sources opined.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar along with a delegation has been in the United States to hold negotiations with the global lender.

During his four-day visit to the US, Ishaq Dar will meet the officials of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other financial lenders.

He will also participate in the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Pakistan demanding new terms from international lenders devastating floods ravaged the country.

