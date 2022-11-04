IMF-Pakistan talks postponed till third week of Nov: sources

ISLAMABAD: The talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have been postponed till the third week of November, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The talks which were scheduled to take place yesterday, have now been postponed till the third week of the ongoing month.

Sources privy to the development said talks will be held after the imposition of sales tax on petroleum products by the Pakistan government.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lauded policies taken by Pakistan and assured its continued support to the country.

According to details, the acknowledgment came during a meeting between IMF Deputy Managing Director Ms Antoinette Sayeh and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington DC today.

During the meeting, the finance minister apprised IMF Deputy Managing Director of the damages caused by unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in Pakistan.

He also shared the government’s vision for stabilising the economy and carrying out sustainable and resilient recovery.

