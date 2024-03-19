IMF, Pakistan to hold final round of talks today for $1.1bn tranche

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan are all set to hold the final round of talks today for the release of $1.1 billion tranche under the Stand By Agreement (SBA), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per schedule, the talks were scheduled to conclude yesterday (Monday), but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission extended its stay in Pakistan by a day as both sides have been unable to develop a consensus on a staff-level agreement for the second review.

Both sides will discuss the Letter of Intent today, while the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) will also be finalised today, the sources said.

Sources within the finance ministry stated that Pakistan has achieved all the goals set by the IMF for the completion of the second review under SBA.

Final the completion of the talks, Pakistan will sign a staff-level agreement with the IMF and in the IMF’s executive board’s meeting, $1.1 billion tranche under SBA will get the nod.

The delegation has expressed its consent on the roadmap of Pakistan’s external financing in so far talks, the sources said.

Earlier, it was reported that the government of Pakistan ‘assured’ the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of expediting the privatisation programme.