IMF review: No mini budget proposal under consideration despite tax shortfall

ISLAMABAD: The government preparations have been underway for the next IMF review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The government sources said that no proposal of mini budget has been under consideration despite the tax shortfall. “In case of any pressure from the IMF over the tax shortfall, decision will be taken after the talks”, sources said.

The FBR faces a shortfall of 330 billion in the first six months of the current financial year.

“The process of timely fixing of electricity and gas prices will be continued,” sources said.

The IMF team will visit Pakistan from February 25, 2026, to March 11. The IMF delegation will first hold talks with the State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi, according to sources.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will formally initiate dialogue in Islamabad from March 02.

The talks for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the climate financing review will be held simultaneously to review the performance of the first six months of the current year, sources said.

The outcome of the talks will be critical for the release of loan tranches under both programs, with the possibility of Pakistan receiving the fourth tranche under the EFF program and the second tranche under the Climate Financing Facility.

Pakistan has so far received 3.30 billion dollars under both programs.