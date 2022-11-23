IMF staff in talks with Pakistani authorities: Esther Perez Ruiz

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said Wednesday that discussions with the Pakistan authorities are continued over policies, targeted support and fiscal sustainability, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News, Esther Perez Ruiz said, “IMF staff continue discussions with the Pakistani authorities over policies to reprioritize and better target support toward humanitarian and rehabilitation needs, while also accelerating reform efforts to preserve macroeconomic and fiscal sustainability.”

She added, “The timely finalization of the recovery plan is essential to support the discussions, along with continuing financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.”

READ: PAKISTAN, IMF TALKS LIKELY TO BE DELAYED FURTHER

Earlier in the month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for the poor and vulnerable, especially flood-affected people of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the finance ministry, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held an online meeting with IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the impact of floods on macroeconomic framework and targets for the current year.

READ: ‘IMF TO HELP PAKISTAN IN COPING WITH POST-FLOOD ECONOMIC CHALLENGES’

“IMF indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affectees,” the statement added.

It was agreed that expenditure estimates for flood-related humanitarian assistance during the current year would be firmed up along-with estimates of priority rehabilitation expenditure.

In this regard, engagement at the technical level would be expeditiously concluded for proceeding with the 9th Review. The finance minister reiterated the government’s commitment to successfully completing the IMF program.

Comments