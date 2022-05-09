IMF talks: PSX opens in red, sheds 1071 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday fell like a house of cards and lost over 1071 points owing to growing uncertainty over talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of US$1 billion tranche, ARY NEWS reported.

The KSE-100 index lost 1071 points during the early hours on the first day of the week and fell below the 44,000 mark. The PSX traded at 43,769 after the decline.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on finance Muzzammil Aslam claimed that the IMF has deferred meeting with Pakistan authorities for release of US$1 billion tranche until May 18 and is demanding a hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Muzzammil Aslam while sharing a news report claimed that the IMF mission is not scheduled to visit Pakistan on May 10 and instead wanted the government to raise prices of petrol, diesel and electricity ahead of staff-level talks.

“If prices are raised then IMF delegation could meet Pakistani authorities in Doha from May 18,” he said, adding that the international lender wanted excessive taxes on common man in the next budget.

He further claimed that the government will also not receive any funds from friendly countries.

IMF کا وفد پاکستان کو اب 10 مئ نہیں آرہا اور صرف اس صورت میں 18 مئی کو Doha میں ملے گا، اگر حکومت پٹرول، ڈیزل، بجلی کی قیمتیں بڑھائے اور آئندہ بجٹ میں عام آدمی پر ٹیکس کی بھرمار کریں۰ دوست ممالک کا فلحال کوئ ارادہ نہیں امپورٹڈ گورنمنٹ کو مدد دینے کا۰ https://t.co/dJEwSD1jyc — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) May 9, 2022

