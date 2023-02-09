IMF to provide funds after implementation of conditions: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin has asserted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would provide funds to Pakistan after implementation of conditions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, the former finance minister said that the government would not receive funds for almost 10 days after the finalisation of agreement with IMF.

“The Fund has demanded to raise prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products,” Shaukat Tarin said, adding that the friendly countries and other financial institutions would provide funds after the government sings agreement with IMF.

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a ‘hero’ after Reko Diq case, adding that he doesn’t think Gen Bajwa would have made remarks against him.

Shaukat Tarin further said that he never asked anyone to end cases registered against him, adding that the judgements in his cases were on merit.

Earlier in the day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) handed over the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) to Pakistan after the conclusion of talks, however, the staff-level agreement was not signed so far.

Pakistan and the IMF have concluded their talks after holding discussions on various sections. The finance secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh confirmed that the IMF handed over the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) to Pakistan.

Sheikh said that Pakistan and IMF have not signed a staff-level agreement so far as some matters are due to be settled which will be finalised in Washington.

Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh said that both sides agreed on actions and prior steps. He added that the IMF mission sought more time to sign the staff-level agreement for the 9th review which will be signed after getting approval from the Washington headquarters.

