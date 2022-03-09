‘IMF told to keep lighter hand, severe steps will serve no good’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that the prime minister should not have talk against the European Union in Public.

“United State and Europe are our export markets,” he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

“The prime minister, however, said this in reaction. No one dare to dictate us what should Pakistan do,” he said.

The finance minister said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also been told to keep a lighter hand, people are already been on roads. “More severe steps will serve no good,” the minister said.

Finance Minister said that the IMF has been told that talking on political stability was not their domain. “They should not have reservations over the government’s relief package for people,” he said.

“The nation should not perturb, we will tackle in case of any wave of price hike,” Shaukat Tarin said.

“We won’t have borrowed, the financial deficit will not soar, no additional amount taken for the relief package,” he said.

