IMF urges India-Pakistan to exercise restraint

WASHINGTON: Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the IMF spokesperson said, “We hope issues between Pakistan and India are resolved peacefully and that tensions subside.”

The spokesperson further confirmed that the IMF Executive Board will convene on May 9 to review Pakistan’s funding request, adding, “This meeting will assess progress under Pakistan’s economic reform program.”

The IMF reiterated its continued support for Pakistan’s economic agenda, noting, “The IMF remains committed to assisting Pakistan in its efforts to stabilize and strengthen its economy.”

Tensions are high between India and Pakistan after New Delhi started blaming Islamabad for alleged involvement in Pahalgam attack. On May 6, India attacked six cities in Pakistan with missiles, causing martyrdom 31 civilians and injuries to over 50.

Pakistan in retaliation shot down five Indian jets and caused heavy loss to the Indian Army at Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, strongly warned India that every drop of innocent blood will be accounted for, sending a firm message that Pakistan will not tolerate any act of aggression.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) has strongly condemned India’s latest aggression, labelling it a “cowardly and disgraceful” attack on innocent civilians.