IMF urges Pakistan to strengthen oversight of precious metals dealers, real estate agents

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its staff report on Pakistan, emphasizing that strengthening Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures is essential to safeguarding the country’s financial system.

The IMF noted that Pakistani authorities are updating the national assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing risks, which is expected to be published by the end of March 2026.

According to the report, the government is prioritizing enhanced risk-based AML supervision, particularly focusing on real estate agents and dealers of precious stones and metals.

In addition, the central beneficial ownership register maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is expected to become digitally accessible by the end of January 2026.

The IMF further stressed that additional efforts are required to evaluate the macroeconomic impact of trade-based money laundering and to implement key mitigation measures to address these risks.

Notably, the next review talks between Pakistan, and the International Monetary Fund are expected in March 2026, sources said.

The dialogue will be held simultaneously for the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), sources said.

In talks the performance of the first six months of the current fiscal year will be reviewed and the international lender will release instalments of both programmes after success of the talks.

The dialogue will cover the third review of the extended fund facility and second review of the climate financing programme, sources said.

Pakistan will receive the fourth tranche of the EFF and 2nd installment of the climate financing programme after successful dialogue.