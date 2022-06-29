‘IMF wants govt to legislate on curbing graft’

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is demanding the government legislate on strengthening the system aimed at nabbing corrupt practices in the government departments, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that even the international lender is worried that the money released to the country as a loan could end up filling the coffers of the rulers.

“Following changes in NAB laws, the IMF is demanding the government to strengthen the system that could nab corrupt practices in the country,” he said.

IMF کو بھی شک ہے کے وہ جو قرض دیں گے وہ چور حکمرانوں کے اثاثوں میں اضافہ کریں گے نیب قانون میں تبدیلی کے بعد. انہوں نے مطالبہ کر دیا کے کرپشن کو پکڑنے کے نظام کو طاقت ور کیا جائے #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 29, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Tuesday received the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the seventh and eighth reviews.

This was confirmed by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on his official Twitter handle.

“Early this morning, the Government of Pakistan received a MEFP from the IMF for combined 7th and 8th reviews,” he wrote.

The MEFP is a document that contains details regarding striking a staff-level agreement and according to media reports, the government has to achieve prior tasks before the two sides reach a staff-level agreement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has informed him that Pakistan could receive $2 billion instead of $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Miftah Ismail in a message said that we will hopefully be receiving $2 billion instead of $1 billion from the IMF,” the premier said and added that he told the minister that the “real goal” was achieving self-reliance.

