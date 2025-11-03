Imogen Poots shares insights on her 'Attitude Problem' in film world

Imogen Poots is candidly sharing her thoughts on attitude issues and her experiences in the film industry.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the actress recounted a moment when a director accused her of having an “attitude problem” on set.

Looking back, Poot acknowledges that the director may have had a point, noting her low tolerance for “bull ***”. She remarked, “I thought his idea was silly”, adding that the comment was made in front of a crowd, which she found inappropriate. “He was a nice man, but we weren’t creatively right for one another at all. It’s funny in hindsight how not feeling comfortable or not understanding something warranted that comment. He was treating me like a kid. But at this point, I see it as a compliment, Yay for attitude problems”.

Poots also addressed misconceptions about her awareness of the industry, stating, “People have often assumed I’m not aware of the trickery, but I’ve got big eyes. I see all the stuff”.

In her honest assessment of the film industry, she described it as “an industry of absolute Looney Tunes parading as if they’re normal”, highlighting the contrast between the people behind the scenes and the stories they tell.

Imogen Poot’s new film, Hedda, will be released in select theatres across the United States on October 22, followed by its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.