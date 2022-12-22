Pakistan likely to face acute shortage of health devices

Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) has warned of acute shortage of health devices across the country due to the import ban by the federal government, ARY News reported on Thrusday.

The Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) wrote a letter to the finance, industries and commerce ministers regarding the expected shortage of the medical equipment.

In its letter, the association urged the federal government to immediate open the letters of credit (LCs) to allow importing the medical equipment, however, disastrous situation will be faced by the hospitals across the country.

The association added that the firms would not be able to provide new health devices to the hospitals if the authorities fail to improve the situation.

It stated that surgeries and several medical facilities would be suspected in hospitals. Moreover, any interruption in supply of the medical equipment will cause serious troubles in the health sector.

The association said that 90 per cent of medical devices for private and government hospitals are imported in Pakistan.

Pakistan is taking several measures to keep the rupee stable against the dollar and for this purpose thousands of the LCs of the companies and the importers are pending.

Earlier in the month, the dilapidated condition of the economy started to affect the defence needs of the country as the incumbent government has linked imports related to defence with the finance ministry’s nod.

The unprecedented move in the country’s history was taken by the government due to deterioration in the external sector amid a constant fall in exports and foreign exchange reserves.

Sources said that the finance ministry revised its guidelines for defence imports in light of the depleting foreign exchange reserves. They added that it would be mandatory to seek the permission of the finance ministry’s external finance wing before opening a letter of credit (LC) for imports against the regular defence budget.

