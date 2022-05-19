‘Import ban would not benefit poor people’: Shaukat Tareen

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has said that the import ban imposed by the PML-N government would not benefit the poor people of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY news exclusively, Shaukat Tareen said that banning the import of luxury items is a good step, which they also tried, but it does not benefit the poor people directly.

He said that the incumbent government is confused, statistics prove that their six-week performance has been abysmal. The PTI government left with the Dollar at Rs182, which has shot over Rs200 in just six weeks, he added.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that the government has imposed a ban on the import of all non-essential luxury items under an “emergency economic plan”.

Prime Minister also tweeted about the government’s decision and wrote, “My decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt.”

Together we will overcome all the challenges with resolve and determination, InshaAllah! 🇵🇰 https://t.co/gIM7lqcjls — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 19, 2022

