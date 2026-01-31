Important guidelines issued for candidates appearing in CSS 2026 exams

ISLAMABAD: Issuing important additional guidelines for candidates appearing in the CSS 2026 exams, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has emphasized that candidates must verify the validity of their National Identity Card (NIC) or passport before the exam and ensure that it is renewed if expired.

According to the commission, the written exams for CSS 2026 will begin on February 4, and all registered candidates have been instructed to strictly follow the newly issued instructions.

In a public notice, the FPSC has clarified that expired NICs or passports will not be accepted for entry into the examination hall, and such candidates will be barred from appearing in the exam.

The notice further advises candidates to arrive at their designated seats at least 50 minutes before the exam start time to complete the identification process and other necessary formalities.

On the other hand, latecomers will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.

Furthermore, the FPSC has made it clear that no extra materials, such as stencils, additional papers, notes, or any unrelated items, will be permitted in the exam hall.

Candidates are only allowed to bring items approved in the previously issued instructions.

The commission has urged all candidates to not only adhere to the new instructions but also follow all previously issued guidelines.

Any violation of these instructions may result in disciplinary action, including disqualification from the exam.