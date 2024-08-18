Important notice for Omanis heading to India: Embassy

The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in India has issued an advisory for Omani citizens planning to visit India, stressing the importance of obtaining the correct visa that corresponds to their travel purpose.

The Embassy warned of strict fines and potential complications for those who overstay their visa or use a visa that does not match their intended activities in India.

The advisory highlights that Indian laws are stringent regarding visa compliance.

Travelers who overstay their visa duration are required to obtain an exit visa, a process that may take at least three days and incur fees exceeding OMR 100.

The same applies to individuals who enter India on a visa that does not match the purpose of their visit, such as traveling for medical treatment on a tourist visa.

The Embassy urged citizens to ensure they acquire the appropriate visa type and adhere to the duration specified to avoid legal and financial penalties.