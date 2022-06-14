‘Imported’ govt won’t buy Russian oil due to US influence: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has once again criticised the incumbent government, saying that it would not buy Russian oil due to United States’ influence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing party workers at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, the former premier reiterated that the incumbent government only bows to the United States and follows what it says, and it would not buy cheaper oil from Russia because it would displease the US.

Speaking about the PTI government’s tenure, Imran Khan said that the then-opposition parties kept pushing for a complete lockdown in the country during coronavirus pandemic. “The present government doesn’t care about the underprivileged class,” he added.

The former premier cited India’s example and said that the neighbouring country’s economy was destroyed after its Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed complete lockdown. “Poverty increased in India and underprivileged class suffered the most,” he added.

Imran Khan said his government introduced smart lockdown policy, which was commended globally while they did not shut down sectors including housing, textile, etc to keep economy activity alive amid the pandemic. “Despite the pandemic, the country’s economy witnessed grown.”

“We paid Rs12,000 and saved 10.5 million lower-class families. We provided financial support to industries so that they can survive the pandemic,” he pointed out.

The PTI chairman claimed that the opposition parties took out marches against inflation but now that they are in government, they have set records just in two months. He warned that the inflation will worsen in the coming days as the finance minister has already hinted at raising fuel prices.

Imran Khan further said the opposition leader in National Assembly is Raja Riaz, who is a ‘turncoat’ and would fight the next election on PML-N’s ticket, while Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been subdued by a prime minister who is a money-laundering suspect.

He noted the media houses were being barred from giving coverage to PTI and corrupt bureaucrats are being promoted to top positions. Imran concluded by urging the people to come out for peaceful protest on his call as the government is unable to run the country.

