‘Imported Hukoomat Namanzoor’ tops trending topics on Twitter

Twitter analytics Tool Tweet Binder stated that #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور (Imported Hukoomat Namanzoor) is perhaps the biggest trend which they have ever come across.

Tweet Binder made the statement regarding the trend, launched by the digital media wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the coalition government, on their Twitter account.

“Now that @elonmusk has purchased Twitter, we feel it’s a great time to share Twitter stats about the hashtag #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور maybe the biggest trend ever analyzed in Tweet Binder. 106,433,419 tweets!!” their tweet read.

Now that @elonmusk has purchased Twitter, we feel it’s a great time to share Twitter stats about the hashtag #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور maybe the biggest trend ever analyzed in Tweet Binder. 106,433,419 tweets!! pic.twitter.com/ppSGpb57Py — Tweet Binder (@TweetBinder) April 25, 2022

The post got a huge response from Twitter users. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said the trend shows how the nation has expressed its voice against the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League coalition.

According to analytics compiled on April 26, the trend has an economic value of $868.66 with 5.4 percent text tweets. It had 8.6% replies with 81.2 percent retweets. The report mention that 5.8 percent of the trend contains links and images.

Moreover, there were 582,610 potential impacts with 536,014 potential reach. There are a total for 430 contributors with 1.16 tweets per contributor.

The number of followers per contributor is 1,246.54 with original tweets being 94. The original tweets per contributor are 1.03.

Former state minister for climate change Zartaj Gul Wazir said It is a celebration acclaiming the “most illustrious son of the soil” Imran Khan.

This is the consolidated voice of Pakistanis protesting over the foisted imported dummy Government of literally criminals that has been imposed on the public. It’s also a celebration acclaiming the most illustrious son of the soil ⏩️⏩️ @ImranKhanPTI#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/v23XVgETPe — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) April 25, 2022

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the people have decided that an imported government is not acceptable.

زبان خلق کو نقارہ خدا سمجھو!

پوری قوم کی آواز #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور

ماشاءاللہ پاکستانی قوم کو خراج تحسین-

ٹویٹ باینڈر کے مطابق یہ آجتک کا دنیا میں سب سے بڑا ٹرینڈ ہے- سب نے فیصلہ کر لیا کی کسی صورت انہیں یہ امپورٹڈ حکومت قبول نہیں ہے-پوری قوم کا مطالبہ- فوری الیکشن https://t.co/JSEnmN0VQk — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 25, 2022

Dr Shehbaz Gill thanked the nation for setting the record.

دس کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹوئیٹس ورلڈ ریکارڈ۔ شکریہ پاکستانیوں #امپورٹڈ_حلومت_نامنظور https://t.co/8q9NY4ukGj — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 25, 2022



It is pertinent to mention that former prime minister Imran Khan is referring to the ruling coalition which was elected through a foreign conspiracy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was ousted from power following the success of the vote of no-confidence against him.

Since then, he and his party leaders and supporters have called for fresh elections.

