Impressive measures against counterfeit medicines are inevitable: Mustafa Kamal

Islamabad: Federal Minister for health Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the impressive measures against counterfeit medicines are inevitable while the counterfeit medicines also discredit credibility of the pharma industry.

A delegation of Pakistan Pharma Manufacturing Association called on the Health Minister while Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)and other senior officers were also in attendance.

The meeting reviewed in detail on progress on implementation of 2D bar code for eradication of the counterfeit medicines.

Besides that the huddle also considered a strategy for production of vaccines locally. While Mustafa Kamal said that the government is determined for preparation of vaccines locally.

The Minister urged the DRAP and Pharma Industry to form coordinated roadmap for production of vaccines locally, so that Pakistan could become self reliant in this vital field and dependence on outer world be lowered down.

He added that with the production of vaccines locally it will strengthen the health system and will save precious foreign exchange.

He also emphasised on the pharma industry and and DRAP to ensure taking all necessary measures to uptick export.

The delegation lauded the recent reforms in the DRAP conducted under his supervision and said that digitisation of medical devices has brought ease to the business community.

On the other hand, secretary board of investment capt (retd)Muhammad Mahmood, also called on the health Minister.

Investment opportunities in the health field, public-private partnership, measures regarding providing facilities to local and foreign investors were discussed in the meeting.