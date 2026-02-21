Imad Wasim urges Pakistan players to stop shifting blame, accept responsibility

KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has urged the national team’s players to take accountability for their performances instead of blaming others following their disappointing campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan’s continued dismal performances have become a major concern, especially after their lacklustre show against India in Colombo, where the Men in Green suffered a 61-run defeat — their biggest loss to India in T20 World Cup history.

Speaking on a sports show, Imad rejected the notion that inexperience was the main issue, pointing out that most players in the current squad have featured in more than 100 T20 matches.

“If, despite being experienced and having played over 100 T20 matches, we are still unable to win an ICC event, then the problem lies within us as players,” he said.

He stressed that the blame should not be placed on the coaches or the system.

“The problem lies neither with the coaches nor the system. As a group of players, you should not put the blame for poor performances on the management. If you have played 100–150 T20 matches, you must take responsibility,” he added.

Recalling his own experience, Imad mentioned his comeback alongside Mohammad Amir, saying their biggest wish was to win the World Cup after spending years playing T20 leagues around the world. However, things did not go as planned.

Speaking about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India, Imad said he faced heavy criticism after scoring 15 off 23 balls.

“The next day, I accepted my responsibility. I stood up in the dressing room and admitted that I had messed up. Admitting your fault does not make you small; rather, it gives you a chance for self-analysis. You have to raise your hand and say, ‘Yes, I messed it up. I let my team down.’”

He urged current players to adopt the same mindset and accept accountability instead of shifting blame.

“We must accept the reality that we were not good enough against India. We bowled badly and batted poorly. Then we must vow to rectify those mistakes,” Imad concluded.