Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque end their four-year marriage

Actor Imran Ashraf Awan and fellow celebrity Kiran Ashfaque parted ways after four years into their marriage.

The ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘ actor ‘Khudgarz‘ star issued a joint statement on Instagram.

“With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways,” their Instagram post read. “The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.”

The couple asked the fans to support to the former couple.

“We request the fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran,” they concluded.

Imran Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to their son Roham.

Earlier, the rumours of actor Imran Ashraf’s divorce from celebrity wife Kiran Ashfaque were making rounds on social media.

Kiran Ashfaque removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account. It now read as “Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar”. She deleted all her pictures with her husband too.

