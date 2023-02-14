Imran Ismail appears before FIA in prohibited funding probe

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a probe into a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Talking to media outside the FIA office in Karachi, Imran Ismail said they are facing cases in FIA and said the prohibited funding case is based on ‘assumptions’.

“FIA being used against PTI,” he was quoted as saying.

He demanded scrutiny of the bank accounts of all political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The PTI leader said PTI is running on the donations of the masses. It may be noted that FIA has been probing into the prohibited funding case of PTI and has summoned and quizzed several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including Imran Ismail, Shaukat Yousafzai, Arshad Dad, Asad Qaiser, Shah Farman and others.

Read more: ECP SAYS PTI RECEIVED PROHIBITED FUNDS, ISSUES SHOW-CAUSE

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

