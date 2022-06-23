Imran Ismail gets pre-arrest bail in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in a case pertaining to vandalism during the party’s May 25 long march toward Islamabad.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Ismail till July 6 and directed the PTI leader to submit Rs5,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings till July 6.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others have been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

On June 20, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bails until June 28 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in another case pertaining to violence during the party’s May 25 Islamabad long march.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

The PTI leaders granted interim bail include PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Andeeb Abbas and others.

