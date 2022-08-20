Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Ali Abbas

Imran Ismail slams govt over rising inflation

test

KARACHI: Former Governor Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has slammed the ruling coalition over record rate of inflation in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the former governor slammed the federal government’s economic policies, saying that the rising inflation has adversely affected people’s purchasing power.

Imran Ismail claimed that the ‘imported’ government has destroyed the political and economic system of the country.

“Experiments are being carried out instead of reforms in the economic policy. As a result of which the purchasing power of the people has been adversely affected,” the PTI leader added.

He further said that currently Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government was busy in retaliatory actions while the country solution to the country’s problems is immediate and transparent elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly review of the sensitive price index (SPI) highlighted a record increase in inflation upto 42.31 percent on a year-on-year basis in August, the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the PBS, the SPI for the current week ended on 18th August recorded an increase of 3.35 percent with hike in prices of 25 items.

The report said that the increase was observed in the prices of food items including tomatoes 20.28 percent, chicken 7.57 percent, onions 2.30 percent, powdered milk 2.03 percent, eggs 1.63 percent, pulse moong 1.42 percent and potatoes 1.07 percent.

 

Comments

Ali Abbas

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.