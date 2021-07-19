PM takes notice of IO receiving bribe from mother of ‘raped’ differently-abled girl ‎

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of an incident involving an investigation officer in Okara who took a bribe from the mother of a differently-abled girl after she was subjected to rape, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the matter came to light after the mother of the victim approached Imran Khan through Citizen Portal. The prime minister while taking immediate notice of the matter, ordered an investigation.

The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit also approached DPO Okara for immediate action on the matter to which the latter suspended the concerned investigation officer.

PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to probe the rape complaint and callousness in the matter by the investigation officer in a transparent manner and launch legal action against all those involved in the episode besides also arresting them.

The PM office has also directed the DPO Okara to provide updates on the matter regularly.

The Citizen Portal launched by the prime minister has previously helped people in getting their issues resolved.

In December 2020, a woman shared her story saying that her daughter was kidnapped from a college following which she ran from pillar to post but only to be ‘blackmailed’ by police who, she said, demanded heavy bribes to retrieve her.

She said that tired and exhausted, even when she had a written court order in her possession which did not do anything for their relief, she asked her husband to file a complaint with the prime ministers’ Citizen Portal.

The PM Imran Khan took immediate notice of our complaint and within days our daughter was recovered while the police sat idle and demanded bribes.