Imran Khan addresses public gathering at Lahore’s Hockey Stadium

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday addressed a public gathering in Hocker Stadium Lahore, ARY News reported.

Addressing the public gathering in Hockey Stadium Lahore, Imran Khan said that there are four types of slavery, Muhammad Ali Jinnah freed us from one type of slavery. Slavery diminishes the self-respect of a nation, and injects an inferiority complex into the people, he added.

Prophet Muhammad made turned Muslims into the leaders of the world through an intellectual revolution. They gained that status by focusing on two things, education and freedom from fear.

He added that as Prime Minister he constituted the Rehmatul Lil Alamin authority, to teach our kids about the life of our beloved prophet. He did not want our kids to become slaves to the western civilization, he added.

He added that he was blessed with everything, he did not need to enter politics and deal with this dirty politics. But he wanted to free the country from the slavery of the west, he added.

He said that two families that have ruled Pakistan for over 30 years indebted the country with billions of dollars. He used to be ashamed when he had to beg other countries for loans, he added.

He added that he wants to have good relations with every country including the U.S, but can not accept slavery. He had good relations with former U.S President Donald Trump, he added.

He added that India bought Oil from Russia because it was in its people’s interest but our government did not have the guts to do so, despite skyrocketing inflation. If India can safeguard the interests of their people why can not our government do the same? Because they are afraid about their foreign properties, he added.

He added that his fight for real independence would continue until the date for a fresh election is not announced.

He added that the PML-N-led government tortured PTI workers and leaders but they don’t know that the nation has risen and will not stop until they achieve real independence.

He added that their government was outsed by a conspiracy, but they came back and won the Punjab by-polls despite rigging. Now they have hatched a plan to lodge cases against me and disqualify me, and call Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, he added.

“Imran Khan would not accept any deal”

He added that they want to equate him with convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif. He would give “a warm welcome” to Nawaz Sharif whenever he returns to Pakistan, he added.

The PTI Chief added that they are trying to cause a fight between the country’s biggest party and the armed forces. Imran Khan would never want to weaken the Armed forces, he added.

Comments