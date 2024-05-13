PTI founder agreed to negotiate only for Pakistan’s sake: Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday claimed that party founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, agreed to hold dialogue only for the sake of Pakistan, not to strike a deal for personal favours.

The former Punjab chief minister was speaking to the media after the court proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Responding to a question, Pervaiz Elahi noted that negotiations were the only way out of the current crisis, adding that talks with ‘real powers’ can prove fruitful.

According to the former chief minister, PTI founder Imran Khan wanted dialogue for the sake of Pakistan, not to strike a deal for personal favours.

Furthermore, Elahi emphasised the importance of responding positively to former President Arif Alvi’s offer of negotiations, stating that refusing to negotiate in the current circumstances would not be in the best interest of the country.

He also accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of ‘sabotaging’ negotiations between PTI and the establishment. He stated that PML-N leaders should refrain from spreading false propaganda and instead engage in constructive dialogue.

A day earlier, PTI rejected the offer of ‘grand dialogue’, tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, saying that talks can only be held with ‘real powers’.

PIT spokesperson Rauf Hassan asserted that the PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif are ‘dummies’, PTI will only holds dialogue with the ones with the ‘real powers’.

Rauf Hassan remarked that engaging in dialogue with Rana Sanaullah or Shehbaz Sharif is futile since they lack the ability to offer anything substantial.

He maintained that the ‘messages’ are constantly being communicated through Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif, who are merely spokespersons of the people having ‘real powers’.

“They [real powers] are politically ‘covering’ the dialogue, PTI wants to hold dialogue directly as they have no alternative,” Rauf Hassan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken a major U-turn on holding dialogue with establishment following the press conference of Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), seeking apology from the party over May 9 events.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party does not want to engage in talks with anyone, emphasising that it only seeks to uphold “constitutional and legal supremacy”.